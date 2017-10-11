CORRECTED-Trump says could envision trade deal with Canada without Mexico

(Corrects that quote was not in response to Mexico question)

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday tough negotiations were ahead on the North American Free Trade Agreement but a deal was possible and he would consider having a trade pact with Canada but not Mexico.

Trump, asked whether NAFTA was dead during an appearance with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House, said, “We’ll see what happens.” He also said in response to a question that he would consider a pact with Canada minus Mexico.

“We’ll see if we can do the kind of changes that we need,” Trump said. “We have to protect our workers, and in all fairness, the prime minister wants to protect Canada and his people also. It has to be fair to both countries.” (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)