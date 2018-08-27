FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 1:48 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump says 'big deal looking good with Mexico'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday suggested the United States and Mexico were close to a “big deal” on trade after days of negotiations between the two partners in the North American Free Trade Agreement.

“A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Mexican economy minister said on Monday that Mexican and U.S. officials were nearing an agreement on bilateral issues, but a major issue still needed to be settled. (Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

