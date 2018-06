WASHINGTON, June 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he hoped the United States could work out a trade agreement with Canada, saying the two countries had a good relationship but that Americans were being taken advantage of.

“We have to change our ways. We can no longer be the stupid country,” Trump told a group of small business executives. “We want to be the smart country.” (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann)