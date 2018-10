WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Monday said the trade deal with Canada and Mexico that replaces NAFTA will lead to thousands of jobs in the United States, adding that the two U.S. trading partners had agreed to labor, intellectual property and environmental provisions.

“These measures will support many - hundreds of thousands - American jobs,” he said in remarks at the White House. (Reporting by Steve Holland Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Paul Simao)