May 11, 2018 / 8:16 PM / in an hour

USTR Lighthizer says ready to continue working toward NAFTA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Friday that the United States was prepared to continue working with Canada and Mexico on negotiations to revise NAFTA agreement.

“The United States is ready to continue working with Mexico and Canada to achieve needed breakthroughs on these objectives. Our teams will continue to be fully engaged,” Lighthizer said in a statement after a week of talks in Washington failed to reach a deal. (Reporting by Eric Beech Editing by Eric Walsh)

