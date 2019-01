OTTAWA, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday said she had spoken twice in the last two days to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer about American tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which Ottawa strongly opposes.

