Canada's Freeland says spoke to U.S. trade chief about tariffs

OTTAWA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said she had spoken to U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Tuesday about American tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, which Ottawa strongly opposes.

“Now is the time to energetically continue our work on this matter,” she told a televised news conference in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec. Washington has shown no sign so far that it is prepared to lift the tariffs. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Richard Chang)