Canada, Mexico make no counteroffers on key U.S. NAFTA demands -official

MEXICO CITY, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States is still waiting for Canada and Mexico to make counterproposals on major U.S. NAFTA demands, including on autos and dispute settlement mechanisms, to move renegotiations forward, a senior U.S. government official said on Tuesday.

The official told reporters that progress had been made during the fifth of seven rounds of talks to consolidate texts on less controversial areas, but no chapters had been closed in the past week.

“We’re still looking for Mexico and Canada to engage in substantive discussions on the U.S. proposals and to make counterproposals to us,” the U.S. official said.

Still, the official said he thought it was still possible to reach a deal for an updated North American Free Trade Agreement by March 2018. (Reporting by David Lawder; editing by Diane Craft)