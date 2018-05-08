Mexico official sees progress in NAFTA talks, but 'not there yet'

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday he was seeing some progress in talks to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

“We’re making progress, but we’re not there yet,” Videgaray said as he left a meeting in Washington, where Mexican, Canadian and U.S. officials are meeting this week to push for a breakthrough in efforts to renegotiate NAFTA.

“It’s a little bit of everything, but obviously there’s a big focus on the auto sector,” he told reporters. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)