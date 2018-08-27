Trump to make trade announcement Monday morning - White House

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump will make a trade announcement at 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) on Monday, the White House said, as anticipation builds that the United States and Mexico are close to an agreement between the two North American Free Trade Agreement nations.

Earlier on Monday Trump wrote in a post on Twitter: “A big deal looking good with Mexico!” Meanwhile, the Mexican economy minister said Mexican and U.S. officials were nearing an agreement. (Reporting by Jeff Mason Writing by Lisa Lambert Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)