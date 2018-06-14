Canada: agreed with U.S. that NAFTA talks to go on, no date set

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada agreed with the United States on Thursday that slow-moving talks to update NAFTA should continue although the two sides did not set a date, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

Freeland, speaking in Washington after talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, also said the United States, Canada and Mexico agreed meaningful progress had been made so far on the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)