FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
June 14, 2018 / 3:59 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Canada: agreed with U.S. that NAFTA talks to go on, no date set

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 14 (Reuters) - Canada agreed with the United States on Thursday that slow-moving talks to update NAFTA should continue although the two sides did not set a date, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.

Freeland, speaking in Washington after talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, also said the United States, Canada and Mexico agreed meaningful progress had been made so far on the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.