Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 26, 2018 / 2:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

Canada PM says won't be rushed on NAFTA, new deal not guaranteed

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said he would not be rushed into renewing NAFTA and indicated it was possible the three member nations might fail to conclude a new pact.

Trudeau told reporters Canada would take as long as necessary in its bid to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Asked about the challenges posed by a U.S. threat of auto tariffs, Trudeau said Canada would need to feel confident “about the path forward as we move forward - if we do - on a NAFTA 2.0”. (Reporting by David Lawder, writing by David Ljunggren Editing by Nick Zieminski)

