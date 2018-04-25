FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada slams U.S. on steel, sunset clause as NAFTA talks heat up
April 25, 2018 / 7:49 PM / in an hour

Canada slams U.S. on steel, sunset clause as NAFTA talks heat up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, April 25 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland on Wednesday reiterated Canada’s opposition to proposed U.S. steel tariffs due to come into force next week, as pressure mounts to seal a quick deal on updating NAFTA.

Freeland also told reporters that Canada remained against the U.S. idea of introducing a sunset clause that would allow one of the three North American Free Trade Agreement members to quit the pact after five years. (Reporting by David Lawder Writing by David Ljunggren)

