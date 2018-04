WASHINGTON, April 26 (Reuters) - Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland will stay in Washington all day Thursday for talks on updating NAFTA and no longer plans to attend a NATO summit in Brussels on Friday, a spokesman said.

Freeland is in Washington for intensive negotiations with her Mexican and U.S. counterparts as they try to strike a quick deal on the North American Free Trade Agreement. (Reporting by Jason Lange, writing by David Ljunggren)