Canada's Freeland voices optimism heading into talks with Lighthizer

WASHINGTON, May 8 (Reuters) - Canada’s foreign minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday expressed optimism as she went into talks with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to push for a deal to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).

Freeland, Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo are meeting in Washington this week to push for a breakthrough in efforts to renegotiate NAFTA.

The Canadian minister told reporters the three sides had been making “constant progress, especially since March.”

“Having said that, the Canadian position from the outset has been we are looking for a good deal, not just any deal. And we will take the time it takes to get a deal. I come here, though, going into this meeting optimistic,” Freeland said. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)