FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
MobileWorldCongress
LipperAwards
Myanmar
North Korea
Earnings
NorthKorea
The Trump Effect
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
March 2, 2018 / 4:10 PM / in a day

Canadian team at NAFTA talks is very frustrated -- union chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 2 (Reuters) - Canadian officials at talks to update NAFTA are very frustrated in the wake of President Donald Trump’s announcement he plans to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum, a union leader said on Friday after talking to Canada’s chief negotiator.

“The Canadian team is completely frustrated. It’s clear the entire tone of NAFTA negotiations has taken a step backwards,” Unifor boss Jerry Dias said when asked about his conversation with Steve Verheul, who heads the Canadian delegation. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.