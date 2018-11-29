Basic Materials
Details of new USMCA trade pact still being finalized - Canada

OTTAWA, Nov 29 (Reuters) - A day before Canada, the United States and Mexico are due to sign a new trade pact, the three sides are still finalizing some of the details, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said on Thursday.

Freeland, speaking to reporters in Buenos Aires before a Group of 20 summit, said Canada was on track to sign the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement on Friday. Canadian officials would be speaking to their U.S. and Mexican counterparts later on Thursday, she added in televised remarks. (Reporting by David Ljunggren)

