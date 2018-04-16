FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 16, 2018 / 10:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Meeting eyed for NAFTA ministers on Thursday in Washington

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Monday that he was discussing a possible Thursday meeting in Washington with his NAFTA counterparts, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The United States, Mexico and Canada are in talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which underpins some $1.2 trillion in trilateral trade.

Guajardo said he had spoken to Freeland earlier on Monday and was eyeing a call with Lighthizer for Tuesday, adding that no big announcements were expected on Thursday in Washington.

Reporting by Dave Graham Writing by Anthony Esposito Editing by Christine Murray

