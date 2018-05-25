FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 25, 2018 / 12:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mexico minister: 40 pct chance of NAFTA deal before July election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday he saw a 40-percent chance of concluding the renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) before Mexico’s presidential election on July 1.

“I think there’s a 40 percent probability of being able to conclude it before,” he told Mexican television. “After July 1 and before the U.S. (mid-term) elections (in November), I would place the probability at another 40 percent.”

That meant there was about an 80 percent chance of being able to conclude the deal before the U.S. mid-terms, he said.

For a deal to be reached between Mexico, the United States and Canada on reworking the 24-year-old trade accord, U.S. negotiators would need to show flexibility, he said. (Reporting by Dave Graham Editing by Nick Zieminski)

