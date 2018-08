WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said talks on Friday with the United States to revamp the NAFTA trade deal were not likely to touch on the so-called “sunset clause.”

The clause, proposed by the United States, would kill the deal if it is not renegotiated every five years. It has been a stumbling block to talks. (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel )