Mexico says must finish NAFTA bilaterals with US before Canada rejoins

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said the United States and Mexico must finish bilateral NAFTA talks before Canada re-joins the efforts to wrap up a renegotiated trade deal.

Asked by reporters whether Canada would take part in the talks next week, Guajardo said “possibly.”

“But we have to make sure that the U.S.-Mexico bilaterals (are) done,” he said, on his way into a second day of meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)