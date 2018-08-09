FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Auto & Truck Manufacturers
August 9, 2018 / 2:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico says must finish NAFTA bilaterals with US before Canada rejoins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said the United States and Mexico must finish bilateral NAFTA talks before Canada re-joins the efforts to wrap up a renegotiated trade deal.

Asked by reporters whether Canada would take part in the talks next week, Guajardo said “possibly.”

“But we have to make sure that the U.S.-Mexico bilaterals (are) done,” he said, on his way into a second day of meetings with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in Washington (Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis; Writing by Michael O’Boyle; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.