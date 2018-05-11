FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Mexico says won't be rushed into bad NAFTA deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said on Friday that there will be a trilateral NAFTA meeting at 1 p.m. Eastern Time with his U.S. and Canadian counterparts, even as he warned against rushing a new deal.

“I have to make very clear (that) the quality of the agreement and the balance of the agreement has to be maintained. So we are not going to sacrifice balance and quality for time,” Guajardo told reporters on the doorsteps of the U.S. Trade Representative’s office.

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan set a May 17 deadline to be notified of a new North American Free Trade Agreement to give the current Congress a chance of passing it, but Mexico’s top trade official said time was running short to meet such a deadline. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Writing by Anthony Esposito)

