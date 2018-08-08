FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2018 / 10:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mexico's economy minister says 'encouraged' to continue NAFTA talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Mexico is “encouraged” to keep working with the United States to update the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mexico’s Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo told reporters on Wednesday.

“We are definitely encouraged to keep on working, basically covering all the items that we have to cover and we added a list of things that we’ll be talking about tomorrow,” said Guajardo, following a two-hour meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

Guajardo was accompanied in Washington by Mexico’s Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray and Mexican president-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s pick for chief NAFTA negotiator, Jesus Seade. (Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Michael O’Boyle)

