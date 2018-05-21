FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

'Significant' issues remain with NAFTA renegotiations -Mnuchin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Monday significant issues remained in talks between the United States, Mexico and Canada to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement(NAFTA).

“There are still some very significant, open issues,” Mnuchin said in an interview on CNBC. He said the Trump administration remained focused on crafting a new NAFTA deal that would require congressional approval, but that Trump could consider a possible so-called ‘skinny deal’ that would not. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Jason Lange)

