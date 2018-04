OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - The U.S., Canadian and Mexican ministers driving talks to modernize NAFTA will meet in Washington this Thursday, but no announcement is expected from the talks, a Canadian government source said on Tuesday.

Although the United States is keen to quickly wrap up negotiations to update the $1.2 trillion North American Free Trade Agreement, officials say major differences remain. (Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)