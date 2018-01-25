U.S. has not moved an inch during the NAFTA talks, say sources

MONTREAL, Jan 25 (Reuters) - U.S. negotiators have held firm in their demands for a wide-ranging overhaul of NAFTA, three sources close to the talks said on Thursday, raising questions about whether any real movement is happening at the latest negotiating round on the treaty.

Officials from Canada, Mexico and the United States are in Montreal for the sixth and penultimate round of talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Major differences remain to be settled ahead of the end-March deadline. The sources, who spoke to reporters on the condition that they not be identified, said the United States has not moved “an inch” from its initial demands. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and David Ljunggren; Editing by Christian Plumb and David Gregorio)