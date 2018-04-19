Trudeau says recognises NAFTA timeline, will stick up for Canada

LONDON, April 19 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he recognised the timelines on seeking a NAFTA trade agreement and was enagaging as much as possible to make progress.

But Trudeau, in London for a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, said he would continue to stand up for the needs of Canada.

CNBC reported on Wednesday that the United States hopes to reach a deal on the revamped North American Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada over the next three weeks.