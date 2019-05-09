Westlaw News
Bankruptcy may erase punitive damages for trade-secret theft – 4th Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

A judgment for willful and malicious misappropriation of trade secrets is dischargeable in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy proceeding if the debtor did not intend to injure the creditor, a federal appeals court held on Wednesday.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a district judge’s ruling that left a Virginia man, Charles Taylor Muhs, on the hook for a $20 million judgment obtained against him by his former employer, TKC Aerospace of Alaska.

