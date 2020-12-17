Google prevails against lone architect in trade secrets act, RICO case

Israeli architect Eli Attia cannot sue Alphabet Inc’s Google under the Defense of Trade Secrets Act for squeezing him out of its Flux Factory project after it had applied for patents based on his work, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal of Attia’s lawsuit even though it agreed that the lower court had unduly narrowed DTSA’s scope. Ruling on a matter of first impression for the circuit, the panel held that the law allows claims for continued use of trade secrets that were misappropriated before the law’s 2016 enactment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38gnnPb