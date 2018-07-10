FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 9:31 AM / Updated an hour ago

Trade war fears dampen German economic outlook - ZEW

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Fears of an escalation in trade tensions with the United States weighed on German economic sentiment in July, the ZEW economic institute’s monthly survey showed on Tuesday.

“The current survey period has been marked by great political uncertainty,” ZEW President researcher Achim Wambach said in a statement.

Wambach said positive news regarding industrial production, incoming orders and the labour market were “greatly overshadowed” by the anticipated negative effects on foreign trade.

Reporting by Riham Alkousaa Editing by Paul Carrel

