USTR says WTO fisheries deal 'within reach' but improvements needed

GENEVA, July 9 (Reuters) - A fisheries deal at the World Trade Organization is “within reach”, although improvements to the draft agreement are required in order to change the status quo, the U.S. Trade Representative’s Office said on Friday.

Trade ministers gather virtually next week for WTO negotiations aimed at clinching a deal to curb harmful subsidies that contribute to overfishing after 20 years of discussions.

“The United States wants a ‘win’ for the WTO, for the fish, and for workers,” a USTR official said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “We believe it is within reach, but it will require all Members to make and support improvements to the text that will lead us to a meaningful outcome.” (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)