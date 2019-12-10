Consumer Goods and Retail
December 10, 2019 / 4:26 PM

WTO chief "very hopeful" of concluding fisheries talks in 2020

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday he was “very hopeful” that WTO members could conclude by mid-2020 talks on cutting fishing subsidies, seen by many as essential for the Geneva-based body to remain relevant.

WTO General-Director Roberto Azevedo, speaking as the WTO’s dispute appeals system ground to a halt, said he believed a meeting of trade ministers in Kazakhstan in June could prove to be one of the most successful such conferences ever, with a series of possible deals to be struck. (Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

