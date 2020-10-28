WTO set to make recommendation on leader at 1400 GMT meeting

GENEVA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - A group of World Trade Organization ambassadors is set to make a recommendation at 3 p.m. local time (1400 GMT) on Wednesday on who should lead the Geneva-based trade body.

Nigerian former finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korean trade minister Yoo Myung-hee are the two remaining candidates to succeed Roberto Azevedo, who stepped down at the end of August. The winner will become the first woman to head the global watchdog in its 25-year history. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Stephanie Nebehay and Catherine Evans)