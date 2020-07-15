Nigeria WTO candidate asks U.S. President not to leave body

GENEVA, July 15 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s candidate to head the World Trade Organization urged U.S. President Donald Trump, or his successor, not to leave the Geneva-based body in a press briefing on Wednesday, saying that reforms were possible.

“Don’t leave now: let’s fix what needs fixing,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in response to a question about her message to the current president or any future U.S. president.

Okonjo-Iweala is one of eight candidates competing to become the trade watchdog’s next leader and has been taking questions from the WTO’s 164 members in Geneva this week.