US auto tariffs, no-deal Brexit are major risks for trade growth - WTO

GENEVA, April 2 (Reuters) - The imposition of tariffs on U.S. imports of cars would have a bigger impact on the world economy than the U.S.-China trade war has had to date, while a “no deal” Brexit could also weigh on trade growth, the WTO’s chief economist said on Tuesday.

“I think it’s pretty clear that any automobile tariff would likely have bigger knock on effects through the global economy than what we see from the U.S.-China conflict,” Robert Koopman told reporters as the World Trade Organization published its annual trade forecast. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Andrew Heavens)