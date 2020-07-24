Russia welcomes WTO ruling on EU anti-dumping measures

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Russia’s economy minister Maxim Reshetnikov on Friday welcomed a World Trade Organisation (WTO) ruling on the European Union’s anti-dumping measures, saying it would improve access for Russian goods to the EU market.

The WTO ruled that the EU’s methodology violated WTO anti-dumping rules and largely upheld a complaint brought by Russia.

Moscow’s WTO negotiator Maxim Medvedkov said the EU must reconsider its anti-dumping tariffs on imports of pipes and fertilisers from Russia, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying. (Reporting by Polina Ivanova and Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Hugh Lawson)