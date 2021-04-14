WTO chief says global action needed after vaccine talks

BRUSSELS, April 14 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization set out a series of actions on Wednesday for countries, vaccine makers and international bodies to increase production of vaccines and make them more widely available.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala called a meeting of producers, governments and finance institutions and laid out challenges for each, including action to reduce export restrictions and progress in talks on a proposal to waive temporarily pharmaceutical companies’ intellectual property rights. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Leslie Adler)