Three women, two men pass round one of WTO leadership race

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the headquarters of the World Trade Organization (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, June 2, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

GENEVA (Reuters) - Three women and two men bidding to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization advanced to the second round of the selection process, the Geneva-based body said on Friday.

The five to go through to the next round are Kenyan minister Amina Mohamed, former Nigerian Finance Minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee, Saudi Arabia’s Mohammad Al-Tuwaijri and British ex-minister Liam Fox.

