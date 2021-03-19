U.S. appeals WTO decision in South Korea trade dispute

FILE PHOTO: A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva, Switzerland, March 4, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA (Reuters) - The United States has appealed against a World Trade Organization panel decision which recommended in January that Washington revise a series of duties imposed in the Obama era on South Korea, a Geneva-based trade official said on Friday.

Since the WTO has no functioning Appellate Body to consider the appeal, the case will join at least eight others, including several U.S. cases, currently in legal limbo.

The duties were imposed on four grades of steel in 2016 and on large power transformers in 2012 by the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama.