FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 25, 2018 / 3:03 PM / Updated an hour ago

WTO chief concerned mounting trade tensions will hurt economic growth -CNBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday said current trade policy tensions, recently escalated by new U.S. import tariffs that spurred retaliatory measures from trading partners, could threaten global economic growth.

“We’re seeing more trade restrictive measures than before. That’s clearly the situation. We hope that we can stop this trend,” said WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo in a CNBC interview.

“The growth of the global economy is showing signs of recovery. Our hope is that these new trade tensions will not affect that and will nto take away the opportunities of this growth that is looking promising right now.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.