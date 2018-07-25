WTO chief concerned mounting trade tensions will hurt economic growth -CNBC

July 25 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization on Wednesday said current trade policy tensions, recently escalated by new U.S. import tariffs that spurred retaliatory measures from trading partners, could threaten global economic growth.

“We’re seeing more trade restrictive measures than before. That’s clearly the situation. We hope that we can stop this trend,” said WTO Director General Roberto Azevedo in a CNBC interview.

“The growth of the global economy is showing signs of recovery. Our hope is that these new trade tensions will not affect that and will nto take away the opportunities of this growth that is looking promising right now.” (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)