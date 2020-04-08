Market News
April 8, 2020 / 1:01 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WTO forecasts trade plunge in 2020, rebound for 2021

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, April 8 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization forecast on Wednesday a plunge of global trade in goods this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic before a likely rebound in 2021.

The WTO gave a wide range for the decline this year, of between 13% and 32%, saying there remained uncertainty about the economic impact of the unprecedented health crisis.

The Geneva-based body said that for 2021 it was forecasting a rebound of between 21% and 24%, with the outcome depending largely on the duration of the outbreak and the effectiveness of policy responses. (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below