Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Healthcare

WTO head hopes for deal by July on vaccine-sharing

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 14 (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization said on Monday she hoped that members could reach an agreement by July on improving access to COVID-19 vaccines after months of talks on waiving drug firms’ intellectual property rights.

“It’s going to be tough because there are still differences but we hope we can get to a pragmatic approach,” Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told a virtual U.N. forum.

“I’m in a hurry and I want us to get some agreement by July because lives are important.” (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up