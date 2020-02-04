WTO issues "mixed" ruling in Russia, Ukraine railway dispute

GENEVA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) recommended on Tuesday that Russia bring some of its measures into conformity with WTO rules in the final ruling on a dispute with Ukraine over rail equipment.

The top appeals body said some of Russia’s measures were “inconsistent” with trade rules in a document published on the WTO website.

“It’s a mixed ruling that is more favourable to Ukraine,” said a Geneva-based trade official. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Philip Blenkinsop and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Gareth Jones)