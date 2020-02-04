Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2020 / 4:51 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

WTO issues "mixed" ruling in Russia, Ukraine railway dispute

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization (WTO) recommended on Tuesday that Russia bring some of its measures into conformity with WTO rules in the final ruling on a dispute with Ukraine over rail equipment.

The top appeals body said some of Russia’s measures were “inconsistent” with trade rules in a document published on the WTO website.

“It’s a mixed ruling that is more favourable to Ukraine,” said a Geneva-based trade official. (Reporting by Emma Farge, Philip Blenkinsop and Riham Alkousaa Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below