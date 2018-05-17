WTO outlook indicator shows global trade growth slowing in Q2

GENEVA, May 17 (Reuters) - Global trade in goods will continue growing above trend this quarter, but growth will be slower than in the first three months of the year, the World Trade Organization’s quarterly outlook indicator showed on Friday.

The composite indicator showed a reading of 101.8 compared to 102.3 in February, reflecting declines in export orders and air freight, which could be linked to rising economic uncertainty due to increased trade tensions, the WTO said. (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Alexandra Hudson)