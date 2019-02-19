Market News
WTO warns of global trade slowdown as indicator hits 9-year low

GENEVA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - A quarterly leading indicator of world merchandise trade slumped to its lowest reading in nine years on Tuesday, which should put policymakers on guard for a sharper slowdown if trade tensions continue, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.

The WTO’s quarterly outlook indicator, a composite of seven drivers of trade, showed a reading of 96.3, the weakest since March 2010 and down from 98.6 in November. A reading below 100 signals below-trend growth in trade. (Reporting by Tom Miles; editing by John Stonestreet)

