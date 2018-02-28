FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2018 / 3:32 PM / Updated 16 hours ago

S.Africa's Tradehold abandons planned listing for Namibian business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Property investment company Tradehold has abandoned listing plans for its Namibian business, it said on Wednesday.

The company, whose chairman is South African business magnate Christo Wiese, had said in November that it was in talks that could lead to the listing of its Namibian assets by the end of the 2018 financial year.

“Shareholders are advised that the company has resolved to not proceed with such listing,” it said in a statement without providing further detail. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg Editing by David Goodman)

