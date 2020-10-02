IN BRIEF: No confusion, no trademark counterfeiting claim, opines 9th Circuit

A claim of trademark counterfeiting, like a claim of trademark infringement, requires the accuser to show a likelihood of confusion between the two products, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held Thursday in a case of first impression for the circuit.

The decision affirms summary judgment for New York-based Farmacy Beauty in a trademark counterfeiting suit that Arcona Inc of Beverly Hills filed against it in 2017, after learning that Farmacy was selling an eye cream called EYE DEW. Arcona had been selling EYE DEW eye cream in 2002 and registered the name as a trademark in 2012.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ncBaN2