NY law firms get green light to use street names and acronyms under new trade name rules

New York law firms can practice under nontraditional names as long as they are not deceptive or misleading, the New York State Bar Association’s ethics committee said in affirming a recent rule change.

The committee’s opinion this week came in response to several inquiries following a June amendment to a New York professional conduct rule that opened the door for law firms to advertise their services under trade or domain names.

