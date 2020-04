LONDON, April 28 (Reuters) -

* Geneva-based trading firm Trafigura has repaid a 550 million euro ($595.76 million) bond with cash reserves, a spokeswoman for the company said on Tuesday.

* The bond matured on April 27.

* The firm has a 200 million euro ($216.6 million) bond due in July. ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Jan Harvey)