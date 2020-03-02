Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees shareholder restructuring with Angola's Cochan

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Puma Energy, the fuel retail arm of Trafigura, has agreed a shareholder restructuring that would reduce take the stake of a retired Angolan general to less than 5%.

Puma said late on Sunday that Geneva-based commodities trader Trafigura would buy back Cochan Holdings’ shares which will then be re-purchased by Puma. General Leopoldino Fragoso do Nascimento, known as General Dino, holds a 15% stake in Puma via Cochan while Trafigura has 49% and Angola’s state oil firm 28%.

“The re-purchase by Puma Energy will be funded by a subordinated shareholder loan from Trafigura with an initial tenor of seven years,” Puma’s statement said. (Reporting by Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)